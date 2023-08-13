The Republicans in Congress are doing a nice job of not doing their job. That job would be legislating.

Their main preoccupation is in holding “oversight” hearings which translates to attempts to de-legitimize the current administration. For example … trying to equate the misdeeds of the current president (which are trying to get legislation passed they don’t like, I guess?) with the criminally charged behavior of the former one. About as monumental a false equivalent as there can be.

Seems their only goal is to disrupt and discredit the government of which they are an integral part.

But I am intrigued and maybe a little mystified by one hearing they have held. The one on UFOs, now being referred to as UAPs i.e., Unidentified Aerial (or Anomalous) Phenomena.

I’m not sure why they held this hearing. Well, maybe I am. To cast doubt on the executive branch, headed by the dreaded Joe Biden, and sundry agencies who look after our welfare in the area of things in the air. Like the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (there’s a mouthful). I guess they are part of the dreaded “deep state” apparatus and therefore, bad and worthy of an investigation.

A whistleblower who worked with the Pentagon on taskforces examining UAPs/UFOs claims that there is a "crash retrieval and reverse engineering program” that he was not privy to. He said the military used funds to keep certain information from Congress. He also talked to officials who said there were “biologics” (new word?) of “non-human” origins recovered from a UAP. Hmmmm.

I’m a wee bit skeptical of that. I have no doubt that there are “unidentified” entities in the air, and above the air. And no doubt we have collected debris/junk fallen (or knocked) out of the sky.

Most of that gets identified. Some probably are identified and/or known about, but not made known to too many people. Certainly our military and intelligence agencies are doing some things up there that they don’t want a lot of publicity about. And we probably know about some of our rival nations who are doing similar things up there. And I have no doubt that there are phenomena that are truly “unidentified” … for now.

As for intelligent life elsewhere than on good old Earth? Probably. Actually, we have been looking for a long time. We have sent our robots (satellites) beyond our solar system looking. We are constantly sending electronic outreach all over our galaxy and beyond. And we are listening for anyone else who may be doing the same.

But as for intelligent life secretly watching us, circling high above and/or even dropping down to see what we are up to, giving us a little scare? I am solidly convinced not.

If there is intelligent life “out there”, and if they are more advanced in science than we are, which they would need to be to get here, you would think they would have already contacted us, or responded to our messaging. They surely would have that capacity. And if they could get here, would they really just surreptitiously fly all over the place just to jerk us around? Kinda don’t think so.

Then there’s the thing of the government covering up extra-terrestrials in the hood? Why? Because it would cause panic? Don’t think so. If nuclear weapons in the hands of lunatics and the fact we’re burning up our planet hasn’t caused a panic, don’t suppose knowledge of some visitors from “out there” would. But I guess it fits the narrative that we need to distrust the “deep state”.

Festival time

Jesus Shepherd of Souls is the name of the former three parishes of Calumet City … St. Victor, St. Andrew and Our Lady of Knock. St. Andrew used to hold a two-day Summer Fest in June and St. Victor held the four-day event known as VictorFest in July.

The disruption caused by the joining of the parishes, the closing of the St. Victor facility and the pandemic combined to end those. After two one-day events, the parish is this year having a three-day festival, ShepherdFest, Friday from 5-10:45 p.m., Saturday from 2-11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1-10 p.m. This will happen on the grounds of the Our Lady of Knock site, 501 163rd St. in Cal City.

There will be food, live bands of several varieties, a beer garden, kid’s games, and good cheer. Saturday will see a car show from 2-5 p.m. For more information, contact the parish office at (708) 862 4165. Please join us!

