A while back I wrote a column about some silly mistakes I made regarding funerals. Like going on the wrong day, going to the wrong funeral parlor and, maybe the best, going to visit the wrong decedent (I had the right name, but the wrong person).

This one is about the locker room and locks, and people. Let me explain.

I go to the gym usually three times a week. There are numerous reasons to go to the gym. There’s one guy I see regularly who is prepping for body building shows. And there are a few others who look like they could be doing that too.

That’s hardly me. Or a lot of other men (and women) who look to be around my age. I am on what I call my “Let’s-Not-Die-Just-Quite-Yet” tour. In talking to some men of similar age, I find they are pretty much doing the same thing, though I haven’t heard anyone else express it quite the same way.

The one line I have heard more than once to the question why you are here, is something like … I don’t want them to find me dead on the couch with the remote in my hand and a bag of Fritos in my lap.

Kinda the same idea.

I change twice, once for the gym (exercise machines, etc.) and then for the pool and whirlpool. And I lock my locker as most, though not all, do. As my time at the South Holland Rec Center has gone on, I feel like I probably don’t need to lock my locker, but I still do. Force of habit.

I have a combination lock. I never had much experience with them when I was going to school. Don’t remember having any locks back then. Had some experience while teaching at Bishop Noll where everyone had a locker … and a combination lock. Got pretty good at helping kids with their locks.

The story.

So, I’m done in the gym one day recently, going to the locker room to change for the pool. I had some trouble with my lock earlier … had to do the numbers a few times before the lock opened. Had trouble this time. Tried to be more precise as each attempt failed. Gentleman nearby, sensing my frustration, offers to help, says he’s had similar trouble, too. He patiently makes several attempts. No luck.

Wallet and car keys are locked away. Lock won’t open. Now what? Actually, because of my time at Bishop Noll, I did know what. Find security and/or maintenance because I know there are large tools that will pop a lock.

Talk to the right people and security comes and pops the lock. Thank you. Locker is open.

Now the fun part. I don’t know, maybe you guessed but … it’s not my locker. Certainly the same lock in make and model, but obviously not the same combination programed into it. Yes, farther down the row of lockers is an exactly similar lock. My lock.

I always remember my locker number, but this day I remembered going to put my stuff in, let’s say No. 28. No lock, it’s available. Open the door to find it’s not available (remember I said not everyone locks up?). That’s why I think I went to the wrong locker. So now what?

Go to the front desk. Let them know of my misadventure. Director of the center puts a new lock on the offended locker with a note for the occupier to come to the front desk. I left my story, my apology, and $10 for a new lock. Feeling the fool, I still went to the correct locker and dressed for the pool.

As I returned to the locker room, I wondered whether I would meet the offended party. I did not. The note and the lock were gone. As I left the gym that day, I inquired whether or not the aggrieved party was angry. I was assured that he found it to be no big deal.

As my screwup was unfolding, I, somewhat loudly, made it clear in language that might not be suitable for a family newspaper, just how stupid I believed myself to be.

Besides just telling this little story, I want to relay the reactions of all involved in my little misadventure.

At the South Holland Recreation Center, I am a distinct racial and ethnic minority. This doesn’t really make any difference to me (I think), but I know it would to some people I know.

Anyway, the more I chastised myself for my mistake, the more everyone involved in the locker room and at the front desk (not that it was a huge number), tried to assuage my guilt and anger about my error.

It happens all the time, I was told. I kinda think that’s not true. The people at the front desk at first declined to take my 10 bucks to replace the lock I had destroyed. And the gentlemen in the locker room at the time, repeatedly told me you’re fine, everybody makes mistakes, let it go, etc.

I have.

People are good.

Thanks for reading.