I contend Hammond’s proposed ordinance 23-16 is a legislative ruse to circumvent the 14th Amendment, equal protection and other federal and state legal protections against government interference with local businesses.

That it is a confiscatory scheme by local government to strip or subvert the inalienable rights of gas station owners and citizens, under the color of law, of their natural, political, and constitutional liberties; as well as their property, and pursuit of happiness — all to statutorily enable city government with ostensible legal support permitting its officials to single-out and close individual gas stations and skirt civil rights actions.

With the gas station curfew the mayor has opted to shut down ALL of the city’s gas stations and then mandate they petition for authorization to reopen 24/7 under newly minted administrative conditions of doing business — standards as yet undetermined and therefore unknown.

This is known in the law as a “legal ambush.” The public will not have had any opportunity to comment, let alone apprise themselves of these non-grandfathered prospective criteria because the entire situation will be moved to and addressed in-house “administratively” by way of the enabling provisions of Ordinance 23-16.

Still, as observed by the Indiana Supreme, “A legislative body cannot arbitrarily interfere with private business or impose unnecessary restrictions on lawful occupations under the guise of protecting public interests." (Dept. of Financial Institutions v. Holt, etc. (1952), 231 Ind. 293, 108 N.E.2d 629).

George Stoya, Whiting