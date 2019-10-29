PORTAGE —The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is teaming together with local businesses for the 5K Arctic Dash and Little Igloo Youth Fun Run.
This general admission road race is Dec. 7. Cost is $20 per runner before Nov. 2 and $25 per runner on or after Nov. 3. Runners can also register the day of the race. Registration for the Little Igloo Youth Fun Run is $5 and parents can run this race for free with child.
The Calumet Region Striders awarded the 5K Arctic Dash the last Gold Cup race of the year.
Awards will be given to first, second, and third place finishers in various age categories with awards presented to overall female and male runners and male and female masters. All Little Igloo Youth Dash participants will receive a finisher’s medal.
The race will include great giveaways, great local food, photo booth, music and the ugly sweater contest. Wear your ugliest sweater and win a prize.
"The best part for parents is the free childcare during the race. We have activities planned inside the Club for kids while their parents run,” said Stephanie Hamilton, race director. Childcare is available for ages 4 and up.
The race is at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana Portage Club, 5895 Evergreen St.
• Little Igloo Youth Fun Run: $5 Entry Fee: 1 Mile – Begins at 8:30 a.m.
• 5K Arctic Dash: $20/$25 – Begins at 9 a.m.
• Registration for both races begin at 8 a.m.
Online Registration is open now by visiting bgcgreaternwi.org/5k. For more information, contact Stephanie Hamilton at 219-764-2582, extension 235 or via email at shamilton@bgcgreaternwi.org.
All proceeds from the 5K Arctic Dash and Little Igloo One Mile Youth Fun Run will support healthy lifestyle programming at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.