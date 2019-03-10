The battle royal among the Region's many businesses is underway, with this year's vote tallies indicating 2019 may be a record year for voter turn-out.
The Best of the Region is a longstanding tradition of The Times, where Northwest Indiana establishments compete among several categories to get the most votes.
Voting began on Feb. 17 and will continue until the end of the day on March 31. So far, more than 100,000 votes have already been cast, setting this year up as a potential record breaker for number of votes, Jim Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services for The Times of Northwest Indiana, said.
“We have an overwhelming response already so make sure you get your vote in now,” Pellegrini said.
Individuals can visit nwi.com/bestof to cast their vote or see who is on the ballots.
There are eight categories, including beauty and wellness, education and instruction, entertainment, food and dining, healthcare, living, services and shopping.
Each category has multiple subcategories. Many local businesses are already on the ballots, however individuals can write in their favorite if they are not yet on the board. If a business gets 10 write-in's, they will be placed on the ballots and will automatically be in next year's running.
The rules state that there can be only be one valid entry per contestant and winners will be notified by email. Further rules can be found on the voting website's official rules section.
Pellegrini said the Best of the Region has become a highly anticipated annual tradition for both consumers and businesses.
"People look forward to this," he said. "Businesses take a lot of pride in being nominated and winning, especially if they have won multiple years in a row. Consumers look forward to the Best of the Region tab and they look for the winners' signs on business windows."