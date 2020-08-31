 Skip to main content
Girl, 12, dies after vanishing during visit to creek
Girl, 12, dies after vanishing during visit to creek

Police stock
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 12-year-old girl died after she was swept away in a creek that's a popular swimming spot in the area, authorities said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday on the body of Felipa Laynes Pedro, who died Sunday, said Carrie Costello, chief deputy coroner for the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.

Pedro had turned 12 on Aug. 23, Costello said.

She vanished Sunday afternoon after she was swept away while she was with her 13-year-old brother in Wildcat Creek at Wildcat Creek Park just east of Lafayette, said Lt. Matthew Couch of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Couch said that when police were called about 4:50 p.m., the girl's family had been searching for her for about an hour in the area.

Divers with the county's Water Response Team found her just below the water's surface, and she was pronounced dead at a Lafayette hospital, the Journal & Courier reported.

