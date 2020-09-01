Girl's keen hearing credited with saving neighbor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago girl who has hypersensitive hearing is credited with saving the life of a neighbor after she slipped and fell on ice last winter and became trapped beneath a car.

Kasey Brislane, a 13-year-old who is a Girl Scout Cadette, received the organization's Medal of Honor on Sunday for saving Susi Schubert, 68. The national award is given to Girl Scouts who save another's life, WLS-TV reported.

Brislane said that in January she was watching TV when she started to notice the faint sound of someone yelling for help outside her family's home in the Cook County village of Harwood Heights.

She ran outside and found Schubert, her neighbor of eight years, wedged underneath a car following a fall. Schubert's face was beneath the tailpipe, and she'd broken an arm and twisted her legs on top of the ice.

"I'm screaming for anybody, just anybody, help me. Kasey heard me and she came running out," Schubert told the Pioneer Press.

Schubert said that when the paramedics arrived, she was so cold they couldn't give her medication through an IV until she warmed up.