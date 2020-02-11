You are the owner of this article.
Glass doors smashed at City Hall; police investigating
Glass doors smashed at City Hall; police investigating

GARY — Police are investigating Tuesday morning after objects were thrown through two glass doors at City Hall.

City spokesman Mike Gonzalez said police are investigating the circumstances behind the vandalism. 

About 7:15 a.m., police were called out to 401 Broadway to investigate the damage. Gonzalez declined to comment on what the objects were. 

No one was injured, Gonzalez said. 

As of 9 a.m., city employees could be seen sweeping up shattered glass from the ground outside and the floor of City Hall. 

The Gary Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment. 

This is a developing report. Check back for more information. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

