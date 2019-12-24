MICHIGAN CITY – “Dear Santa, many years ago someone told me, ‘The sun will come up again tomorrow,” the mysterious note began, which was wrapped around a gold coin dropped in a Salvation Army donation kettle in Michigan City.
Over the weekend, as The Salvation Army of Michigan City volunteers counted the red kettle donations from last Friday, they found an unexpected piece of treasure.
On Friday, a gold $50 American buffalo coin had been dropped at the Michigan City Hobby Lobby kettle, according to a news release from The Salvation Army of Michigan City. The gold coin’s estimated value is $1,500, appraisers told the organization. The coin was discovered by Major Becky Simmons of the local Salvation Army who oversees Michigan City operations along with her husband, Major Dale Simmons.
“It’s always exciting to find a gold coin or a gold bar in one of the kettles,” Becky Simmons said.
The handwritten note with the coin said, “Dear Santa, many years ago someone told me, ‘The sun will come up again tomorrow’ and I’ve cherished this ever since. My only Christmas wish is that they know how much they mean to me. Merry Christmas.”
“It reminds me of the hope that The Salvation Army brings to so many families that we serve during the holidays,” Simmons said.
Simmons said last week an estimated 600 families received toys and food for Christmas from The Salvation Army of Michigan City. An anonymous Salvation Army of Michigan City supporter stepped up with plans to purchase the coin for the appraised value plus an additional $200.
“It’s really exciting to see such generous gifts given in total anonymity,” Simmons said. “Oftentimes one of the benefits of making a large gift is the tax write-off. But this person can’t because there is no proof that they gave a gift – it was completely out of the goodness of their heart.”
As the end of the year approaches, Simmons said she hopes this gift will help meet the goal for the 2019 campaign, which ends on the last day of the year.
The Salvation Army of Michigan City has so far raised $153,494.12 of its $200,000 goal, putting them at the 76.7% mark for their annual Christmas Campaign fundraising objective.
Donations allowed The Salvation Army to serve more than 300 Thanksgiving meals and has given Christmastime aid to about 600 Michigan City families. The funds are also funneled into programs and services The Salvation Army of Michigan City provides throughout the year.
More information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City is available by calling 219-874-6885 or visiting www.samichigancity.org.