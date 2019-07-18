Golf outing benefits adults with special needs

CROWN POINT —LARC, a not-for-profit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosts its annual golf outing Aug. 9 at Youche Country Club in Crown Point.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.
The event, titled “LARC on the Links,” features 18 holes of golf, lunch, games, contests and complimentary select refreshments on the course. An awards and recognition banquet following the scramble is also included. This year’s event features a $10,000 putting challenge, and over $30,000 in hole-in-one prizes. Golf-dinner packages are $150 per person. Dinner-only guests are $50 per person.
Sponsorship opportunities range in price from $150 to $3,500. Smaller sponsorship packages include hole signage, and larger packages include complimentary foursomes and additional dinner guests. In-kind donations, such as gift cards and gift certificates from area restaurants and businesses, will help to provide additional raffle revenue at the event.
All proceeds will support more than 100 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in programs that provide job training and employment, daily life skills enrichment, senior programing, 24-hour residential services, and special recreation.
“Youche Country Club is a spectacular course, and the food is excellent. We’re very fortunate to be able to host our event here,” said Executive Director Ernie Gonzalez. He added, “Friends of LARC are encouraged to join us or become a sponsor, and help us make a difference in the lives of the amazing individuals we serve.”
Sponsorships, golf and dinner reservations should be received by July 31. For more information, to register or become a sponsor, contact the Development Office at 708 474-1540 or visit their website: www.larclansing.com.
LARC is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization, dedicated to providing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with opportunities to work, live, and participate in their community. Originally formed in 1956 as a school for children (The Lansing School of Special Education), LARC has grown to provide community day services, work activities, and senior programming to approximately 100 adults with developmental disabilities from across the Chicagoland area. For more information about LARC, contact 708 474-1540 or visit their website at www.larclansing.com.
Photo Caption for 07.jpg: (left to right) Eddie and George pose for a photo on the green at Youche Country Club during LARC’s 2018 Golf Outing.