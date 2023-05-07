Well, I didn’t much care for either one. Tucker or Don. The talking heads that both recently got the heave-ho from their respective employers.

Since I didn’t like either one’s style, I didn’t watch them for any extended length of time. So I may mischaracterize one or the other. Feel free to set me straight if I do, my contact info is at the end of the column.

Don Lemon seems to be a bit pretentious. He comes across with a fake credulity, a holier-than-thou disbelief about a lot of what he presents. To me, he gives a vibe like that what he’s saying can’t possibly be wrong or misguided. At times, he comes across as whiney. And even for a talking head, maybe he talks too much.

But coming from the same left-leaning orientation as he, I usually agree with the substance of his points. He wasn’t let go for style, however, he was let go for unartful and possibly sexist comments he made. I read them. They were unartful, more like just plain dumb. He was let go for being unwoke?

On the other hand, Tucker Carlson style and substance turn me off. Though I do force myself to watch him, I’ve never been able to make it though much more than to the first commercial break. His incredulous reactions to things he disagrees with in words and actions is hyperbolic. Particularly the cartoonish deer-in-the-headlight stare and the asylum-reminiscent cackle.

He doesn’t just present a countervailing point of view to actions of the government and situations he doesn’t like, he concocts scenarios provoking his audience to be angry and/or scared. His scenarios are full of ambiguities, partial truths or misinformation, and often just downright fabrications.

It appears that he was fired for directly confronting, disparaging and/or ignoring the Murdoch ownership of Fox News. Even though he was the most popular and lucrative of the Fox brand, I guess you don’t dis the big guys. Ask Bill O’Reilly.

I don’t find this true of Don Lemon, but I do see Tucker Carlson as being pretty hypocritical. He touted Trump all along, including helping promote the fantasy of Trump winning his last election. But as the information from the Dominion lawsuit became public, it appears old Tucker wasn’t so fond of Trump after all. But as Trump’s began appearing front and center in the news again, there he is interviewing the man who we learned he "hated passionately,” giving him nothing but softball questions.

A hypocrite pure and simple.

Our of curiosity and not knowing who would replace Carlson on the Monday after his firing, I tuned in. It was Brian Kilmeade. He gave a terse, very terse, explanation of Carlson’s departure and gave a half-hearted thank you to him. Then, angrier than I’ve ever seen him, proceeded to do Carlsonesque rants.

As many others have pointed out, the messenger may have changed, but the message of right-wing anger and grievance, it appears, will roll on.

And it has historical precedence. Fr. William Coughlin, yes a Catholic priest, used the relatively new medium of radio in the 1930s to broadcast his sermons, and with his masterful radio voice, gained a large audience. His radio broadcasts soon became very political and he, a bit of a demagogue. He railed against Franklin Roosevelt, the "great betrayer and liar,” referring to him as “Franklin double-crossing Roosevelt.” He referred to FDR as a “communist” and said in a speech “we all know whom we’re voting for if we vote for Mr. Roosevelt … the Communists, the Socialists, the Russian lovers, the Mexican lovers … ”

Sound like familiar stuff?

But since the time of Fr. Coughlin, the 1930s when his radio audience was like 30 million, the right has harnessed radio to air grievance and stir fear and anger. Think Rush Limbaugh. Tucker Carlson is just the latest iteration taken now to TV, though the radio airways are still clogged with right-wing aficionados of the anger inducing rant.

The left tries, Thom Hartman, Stephanie Miller and a few others, but they just don’t have the heft of the right. Perhaps not enough anger and grievance-bellowing.

Anyway, I’d like to think the sacking of Tucker and Don may lighten up the conversation, but, sadly, I doubt it.

Trivia Nite

I host a long-running Trivia Nite Out for our church, Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (the combined entity of the former St. Victor, St. Andrew and Our Lady of Knock parishes). May 20 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Knock. Always a good time. Contact me with questions.

Thanks for reading.