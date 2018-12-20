Two caucuses were held Thursday evening, adding a council member to both the Dyer and St. John Town Councils, replacing leaders who have been elected to other positions.
Ellen Brooks was chosen as a council member in Dyer, according to Lake County GOP chairman Dan Dernulc. Brooks is replacing Cathy Lareau who was elected as the St. John Township Trustee. Lareau has served on council since January 2016 and has also been involved with the Dyer Park Board.
Drago Popovich was chosen to join the St. John Town Council. Popovich is replacing Council President Christian Jorgensen, who was voted to be the 7th District Lake County councilman. Jorgensen, a licensed attorney, has served on the St. John Town Council since 2015.