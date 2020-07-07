GOP congressional hopeful's dairy got coronavirus relief loan

“PPP was passed by Congress and signed by the President to save the jobs of millions of workers who were at risk of unemployment or reduced employment because of the forced closure of the economy as a result of COVID-19,” he said. “Oberweis Dairy applied for and was granted PPP funding to save the jobs and paychecks of its employees during this unprecedented time.”

The Treasury Department did not release the exact amount of the loan. A spokesman for Oberweis’ campaign said it was between $5 million and $6 million.

A statement from the company, also released by Oberweis' campaign, said the loan enabled the business to continue operating all of its locations and keep employees working even though many stores saw “swift and significant sales declines.” The statement says Oberweis Dairy has had no closures, layoffs, furloughs, cuts in compensation or forced reduction of hours.

Under the Paycheck Protection Program, also known as the PPP, Congress created $659 billion in low-interest loans that will be forgiven if employers use the money on payroll, rent and similar expenses. The statement from Oberweis Dairy says all of the money the company received was used “as the PPP program was designed.”