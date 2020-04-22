GOP lawmakers suggest plan for gradually reopening Illinois

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Republicans on Tuesday suggested ways to slowly reopen businesses and relax restrictions on public interaction as the threat from COVID-19 potentially recedes.

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order scheduled to expire April 30, GOP lawmakers are seeking relief for a devastated economy and frustrated constituents. Rep. Mark Batinick of Plainfield said he hoped their proposed modifications would get “buy-in” from the public.

They include re-opening businesses such as car dealerships, golf courses and state parks, department stores and hair salons and allowing hospitals to resume operations including screening procedures such as mammograms and colonoscopies that are weeks or months behind.

“There are no easy answers as the situation seems to change daily, but a common sense approach to re-balancing restrictions is the best step forward ...," Batinick said in a video conference with reporters. “The more we show common sense from the government, the more there’s going to be buy-in from the public.”

Such normal activities would look different. People would be required to wear face coverings and maintain the well-known 6 feet of social distance from others to discourage transmission of the illness.