GOP leaders want details on inmates released amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — Illinois Republicans renewed demands Monday for more information on inmates who have been released because of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming some have violent criminal histories and could threaten public safety.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed an order earlier this month allowing furloughs for elderly inmates or those with health conditions, who are considered “medically vulnerable” to contracting and spreading COVID-19. Roughly 36,000 people are incarcerated in Illinois facilities and civil rights advocates have raised concerns about inmate welfare.

House Republicans hosted a video news conference Monday, saying their requests for information have been ignored, including details on how many have been freed and how the Illinois Department of Corrections determines who gets released.

“Our concern is that the governor and IDOC are using this pandemic as a way to push their political agenda of releasing inmates, rather than actually looking out for the public safety,” said Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville.

State officials have not been specific on the numbers.