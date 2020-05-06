GOP wants 'local' say in Pritzker's COVID-19 reopening plan

The public and lobbyists would be excluded, most committee hearings would be by phone, and legislation would be debated on the floor witnessed by only necessary staff, the bill's sponsor, and a lawmaker from each party caucus to ask questions. Votes would be recorded only by members pre-ordained by the caucus leader, limited to a necessary quorum, with 6 feet of space between each. Some members would have to take seats in the public galleries.

Illinois is in the second phase of “Restore Illinois,” with rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths leveling off. More social interaction is allowed at each stage, with the final one coming only after a vaccine or cure has been introduced. Republicans and others concerned about the economy noted that under the plan many businesses won't reopen until the later stages.

The state is split into four regions for the purpose of the plan, and some could progress through the phases more quickly than others. Contrarily, a region experiencing a resurgence of the coronavirus can be bounced back a phase.

In the face of pressure from central and southern Illinois regions where there are lower coronavirus case numbers than in Chicago, Pritzker has emphasized that he's guided by medical experts and scientific modeling.