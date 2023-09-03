The Times Opinion column on the U.S. fiscal mess is correct ("The federal government is a fiscal mess”, Aug. 13), especially on how federal politicians actually operate discredits raising taxes as a viable solution.

ProPublica confirmed what tax experts have long known; many of the country’s wealthiest people pay little or no tax because the US system preferences income which offers the wealthy and corporations avenues to avoid tax that are not available to working people.

Perhaps the most glaring problem with the current tax system is its failure to collect what is legally owed. Without changes, an estimated $7 trillion in taxes will go uncollected over the next decade, and honest families and businesses will be left shouldering more of the load.

A further view. The writer states that “the worst was Donald Trump under whom the debt ceiling expanded by $9.4 trillion." An additional truth, when George W. Bush came into office we were paying off the national debt. When he left our economy was in shambles and indebtedness increased by $4 trillion.

