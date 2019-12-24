CROWN POINT — Gough Inc. will soon begin underground utility work on 109th Avenue to help pave the way for future road construction.
Nine, including Gough, tossed in bids for the project. Gough came in with the lowest bid at $659,678.
The goal is for work to begin sometime in January and be done before the construction season starts in the spring, Mayor David Uran said. The underground utility work is just the beginning for work on 109th, which will be the center of various improvement projects come spring.
"This is definitely the big phase, (the) first phase," Uran said.
Uran said when road construction season begins, the city wants to hit the ground running.
The first step is ensuring the underground infrastructure is squared away, Uran said, then the installation of the roundabout on Mississippi will begin. The installation will cause closures and traffic will be diverted to Iowa Street.
During construction, however, the Citgo gas station on 109th will remain open and Waterside residents will have access to the subdivision.
By next year, Uran said the city anticipates on having a majority of the work planned from the east end to Iowa Street complete.
After the Mississippi roundabout is complete, construction on the Iowa Street roundabout will begin. Once work begins, drivers can use Mississippi to get to 113th Avenue, which allows access to Winfield.
"We're not trying to add traffic to that area, we're just trying to move the traffic," Uran previously told The Times.
Also in spring 2020, residents can expect to see 109th Avenue at Broadway widened east of Strack & Van Til through a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) project and 109th widened to Interstate 65 through a private project, which also includes extending Delaware Parkway and connecting 105th and 107th avenues to Broadway.
Once the private project is complete, the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin working on the I-65 interchange, which could take up to two years, Uran said.