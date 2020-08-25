Governor declares emergency after police shooting of Blake

"I want to put my hand on my son's cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I'll be OK," the father, who was traveling from North Carolina to Milwaukee, where his son is being treated, told the newspaper. "I'll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son."

Three of the younger Blake's sons — aged 3, 5 and 8 — were in the car at the time of the shooting, according to Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the family. Crump scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Kenosha with Blake's family members to address the shooting.

Police in Kenosha have released almost no information about the shooting, beyond saying the officers were responding to a domestic dispute when they encountered Blake. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation, which is expected to take several weeks. The officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases.

The father has not returned multiple messages left by The Associated Press. He is slated to speak at a March on Washington commemoration on Friday organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton. His father and the victim's grandfather, Jacob Blake Sr., was a prominent minister and civil rights leader in the Chicago area in the 1960s.