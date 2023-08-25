PLYMOUTH — Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced the first phase of a plan to expand physical firefighting training through the construction of four new training sites around the state, according to a statement released Friday.

Holcomb said the state will invest $7.7 million into the sites they plan to build in Rensselaer, Linton, Corydon and Wabash as part of his agenda. The new sites join more than a dozen around the state.

“Indiana will always support its public safety personnel, who selflessly risk their lives to protect the communities in which they live,” Holcomb said. “This plan will ensure that Hoosier firefighters have the skills and the equipment necessary to do their job safely and effectively.”

The updated training model includes a live burn training structure on the sites by IDHS, home to the Indiana State Fire Marshal. The sites will be locally owned and maintained, although the state will construct the training facility and help with site preparation where necessary. Each site is within 30 miles or 45 minutes of all local career and volunteer departments. The centers are expected to be up and running by the first quarter of next year.

“When you look at the gaps we have in fire training, it’s primarily in rural areas,” Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said. “Volunteers do not have the flexibility to travel for hours to attend trainings. We selected these first sites to address some of these ‘training deserts,’ and there was significant local buy-in for the need for these sites.”

In addition to the $7.7 million provided by the General Assembly in the most recent two-year budget, the IDHS was also granted an additional $10 million to provide new personal protective equipment for volunteer firefighters across the state, Holcomb said. Indiana has over 600 volunteer fire departments out of 875 total. Approximately 900 volunteer firefighters will receive essential sets of PPE.

Volunteer fire departments interested in acquiring new PPE through this program should sign up here.