You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Governor not considering renaming Indiana, hopes to promote state's diversity
breaking urgent

Governor not considering renaming Indiana, hopes to promote state's diversity

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb is not considering the possibility of renaming the state of Indiana, even as sports teams and other entities with Native American associations contemplate rebranding in response to growing concerns about cultural misappropriation.

"I haven't given that any thought," Holcomb told reporters Wednesday. "Although I've talked with Native American friends of mine about our shared past and our heritage."

The Republican chief executive said, as a result of those conversations, he's directed his administration to figure out "how we can do a better job sharing the story of Indiana."

"Sharing the story of who we are as a people, a very diverse people, and to be able to celebrate our successes, to be able to acknowledge our shortcomings, and deal with them."

"I'll look to speak more about this in the near future," Holcomb added.

Indiana was named by Congress in 1800 when it established Indiana Territory in the lands east of the Mississippi River and north of the Ohio River, which ultimately would become all or part of the states of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The name Indiana means "Land of the Indians" or "Indian land," in recognition of the indigenous tribes who lived in the area for centuries prior to European and American settlement.

Ultimately, due to both peaceful and violent measures taken primarily by Indiana Territorial Gov. William Henry Harrison, later the ninth president of the United States, the Indians native to Indiana were removed from the state and generally pushed west.

The only federally recognized tribe in Indiana today is the Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, which controls 166 acres of land in South Bend where it operates the Four Winds Casino.

The Miami Nation of Indians, based in Peru, Indiana, continues working to regain the federal recognition it had and lost during the 19th century.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Police provide update following a carjacking and high speed pursuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts