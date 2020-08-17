You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor to address Hoosiers on 'equity and inclusion' issues Tuesday
alert urgent

Governor to address Hoosiers on 'equity and inclusion' issues Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb is preparing to deliver a statewide address on "equity and inclusion" at 12:30 p.m. Region time Tuesday.

The governor's office did not provide any additional details about what the Republican intends to say, or whether the speech is a response to the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement.

Holcomb previously condemned as "domestic terrorism in the extreme" the violence and property destruction that sometimes accompanied peaceful racial injustice rallies in several Indiana cities following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Unemployed Hoosiers shouldn't count on receiving $400 weekly assistance promised by Trump
WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb promotes Hoosier unity amid COVID-19 pandemic in first 2020 campaign commercial

Since then, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and other Democratic lawmakers, have urged the governor to call the General Assembly into special session to, among other issues, enact laws banning police chokeholds, racial profiling and no-knock warrants, as a first step toward addressing what Melton contends is systemic racism in Indiana's criminal justice system.

The governor's address will be broadcast on his Facebook and Youtube channels and many public radio and television stations across the state.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood slowly re-opens amid global crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts