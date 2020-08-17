Governor to address Hoosiers on 'equity and inclusion' issues Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb is preparing to deliver a statewide address on "equity and inclusion" at 12:30 p.m. Region time Tuesday.

The governor's office did not provide any additional details about what the Republican intends to say, or whether the speech is a response to the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement.

Holcomb previously condemned as "domestic terrorism in the extreme" the violence and property destruction that sometimes accompanied peaceful racial injustice rallies in several Indiana cities following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Since then, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and other Democratic lawmakers, have urged the governor to call the General Assembly into special session to, among other issues, enact laws banning police chokeholds, racial profiling and no-knock warrants, as a first step toward addressing what Melton contends is systemic racism in Indiana's criminal justice system.