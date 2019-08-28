GARY — It wasn't the typical time of year for graduation, but nine students from West Side Leadership Academy in Gary held commencement exercises Aug. 27.
The ceremony was for the students who did not complete required coursework by June, but put in the work over the summer to earn their diplomas.
William Roberts, a lifetime educator and Assistant Principal at West Side, delivered the keynote address. He encouraged the young men and women to continue their education and to work hard.
Emergency Manager Pete Morikis spoke with the students and families before the ceremony.
“It’s an honor to serve these students. That’s what we’re here to do," said Morikis. "Giving them the opportunity to put on a cap and gown and walk across the stage is as rewarding to us as it is for them. They deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments.”
The summer graduates included Adele Benford, Leroy Branch, Mikhal Franklin, Michael Green, Q’Tylor Sims, Daynesha Smith, Kiara Smith, Kevin Thomas, and David Yarber.