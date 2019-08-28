{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — It wasn't the typical time of year for graduation, but nine students from West Side Leadership Academy in Gary held commencement exercises Aug. 27.

The ceremony was for the students who did not complete required coursework by June, but put in the work over the summer to earn their diplomas.

William Roberts, a lifetime educator and Assistant Principal at West Side, delivered the keynote address. He encouraged the young men and women to continue their education and to work hard.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Emergency Manager Pete Morikis spoke with the students and families before the ceremony.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“It’s an honor to serve these students. That’s what we’re here to do," said Morikis. "Giving them the opportunity to put on a cap and gown and walk across the stage is as rewarding to us as it is for them. They deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments.”

The summer graduates included Adele Benford, Leroy Branch, Mikhal Franklin, Michael Green, Q’Tylor Sims, Daynesha Smith, Kiara Smith, Kevin Thomas, and David Yarber.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags