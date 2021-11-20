Grand, 109th to reopen Dec. 15

Work along 109th Avenue from Winfield to Crown Point, including Interstate 65 access, is set to be wrapped up before Christmas, officials said.

The well-traveled roadway, that's been pretty much closed to traffic since this past summer, should be fully open 10 days before Christmas Day.

Winfield, Crown Point and INDOT officials say 109th Avenue, starting at Randolph in Winfield and ending west at Broadway in Crown Point, should be fully open by Dec. 15.

The closed Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue will also be opened mid-December, said Cassandra Bajek, public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Northwest Indiana.

"The goal is to open everything around the same time. Right now we're looking at Dec. 15," Bajek said.

The Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue in Crown Point closed earlier this summer.

INDOT is replacing two signalized intersections at the Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue with roundabouts, which is known as a "dogbone" interchange.

Work also included widening 109th to four lanes.

The state project is expected to cost about $5 million.