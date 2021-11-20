Grand, 109th to reopen Dec. 15

Work along 109th Avenue from Winfield to Crown Point, including Interstate 65 access, is set to be wrapped up before Christmas, officials said.
The well-traveled roadway, that's been pretty much closed to traffic since this past summer, should be fully open 10 days before Christmas Day.
Winfield, Crown Point and INDOT officials say 109th Avenue, starting at Randolph in Winfield and ending west at Broadway in Crown Point, should be fully open by Dec. 15.
The closed Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue will also be opened mid-December, said Cassandra Bajek, public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Northwest Indiana.
"The goal is to open everything around the same time. Right now we're looking at Dec. 15," Bajek said.
The Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue in Crown Point closed earlier this summer.
INDOT is replacing two signalized intersections at the Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue with roundabouts, which is known as a "dogbone" interchange.
Work also included widening 109th to four lanes.
The state project is expected to cost about $5 million.
The portion of 109th Avenue in Winfield, which has been closed since mid-August due to work at 109th and Grand Boulevard, is scheduled to open in mid December, Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.
Project contractor Rieth-Riley told officials the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard will be open by Dec. 15, Bellar said.
Work included removing the hills from 109th Avenue; adding dedicated northbound turn lanes off 109th, and a passing lane on the south side of 109th; raising Grand to meet the new height of 109th; and adding dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto Grand going south.
The project also includes replacing a large culvert under the intersection as well as installing storm sewers along the road, Bellar said.
Bellar said that what slowed the work was relocating and moving the various utility lines that go through that intersection.
"Every utility goes through that intersection," Bellar said.
Farther west, on 109th Avenue as the roadway leaves the town of Winfield and enters the city of Crown Point, the city anticipates wrapping up its final leg of the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project by the first week of December, Crown Point Communications/Media Manager Mary Freda said.
That road improvement work by Crown Point included the roundabout at Iowa Street and 109th Avenue, which opened on Oct. 19.
The work on 109th Avenue started six years ago when the city applied for funds through the Transportation Improvement Program through NIRPC.
The city faced a challenge there because of the Buckeye Pipeline. The federal transportation line had to be relocated, during which time construction could not move forward due to the sensitive nature of the project. The relocation was a $2 million investment made by the private side. The Buckeye Pipeline relocation took more than two years of negotiations, Freda said.
As for future work on 109th, all infrastructure above and below ground within city limits from Broadway to Iowa Street has been installed.
"We expect to see more development along the corridor following the completion of this project. As development continues, we expect to see additional connectivity in the corridor," Freda said.
The work done on 109th Avenue by various agencies totals roughly $20 million. Of the $20 million, the city paid about $2 million for the improvements, Freda said.