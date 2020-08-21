Grand jury sought in Indiana police shooting of man

“This is a time-intensive process. It takes time for a just and fair outcome,” Khoury said at her briefing, during which she did not take questions.

She was appointed in June to investigate Reed's fatal shooting after Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears sought a special prosecutor, saying that Chief Randal Taylor’s role as a material witness in the case constituted “a conflict of interest” for the prosecutor’s office.

The police department said officers, including Taylor, began pursuing Reed after they saw someone driving recklessly on Interstate 65. Supervisors ordered an end to that pursuit because the vehicle was going nearly 90 mph, police said.

An officer later spotted the car on a city street and chased Reed on foot before police say Reed and the officer exchanged gunfire. Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has said a gun found near Reed appeared to have been fired at least twice.

Reed's family received a copy of his autopsy on Aug. 5, but it has not been made public. His mother, Demetree Wynn, other relatives and the family’s attorneys have insisted that the young man also did not exchange gunfire with the officer who shot him.