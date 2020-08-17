Grandfather faces long road to recovery after being run over by auto theft suspect

HAMMOND — Businessman Svetislav Djorovic rarely missed a day of work, but he's facing a long road to recovery after being run over last month by a man accused of stealing a car from his auto sales lot.
Djorovic, 66, was at work July 25 when a man who had been asking to test drive a car got into the driver's seat of a blue Ford Focus, hit Djorovic so hard he was thrown 20 feet and ran him over as he lay injured on the ground, police said.
The Hammond Fire Department took Djorovic directly to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he immediately underwent surgery because of internal bleeding, his son Nikola Djorovic said.
"We're shaken up that something like this could happen to just a normal, good human being," Nikola Djorovic said. "It's a senseless crime that we're still trying to wrap our heads around."
Police eventually caught up the suspect, Javonte J. Miles, 21, of Maricopa, Arizona, and took him into custody after he fell 20 to 25 feet following a jump off a highway embankment. Miles, who has pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges, is next due in court Sept. 21.
Man intentionally ran over business owner before falling 20 feet in jump off expressway, records show
Svetislav Djorovic and his wife, Snezana, immigrated to the United States from the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s to give their three sons a better life, Nikola said.
"That really was the main driver, to get out of the mess that Yugoslavia was in," he said. "It was for all of us, pretty much."
The family wasn't directly affected by the civil war that had broken out, but all of the former republic's people were facing economic hardships, he said.
The Djorovics initially lived in Chicago, but made their way to Munster in 1996 because of the school system, he said.
Nikola, his twin brother Nem Djorovic, both 37, and older brother Alek Djorovic, 39, all graduated from Munster High School and went on to college. Svetislav and Snezana Djorovic are now grandparents to four: three girls and a boy.
Svetislav opened Djorovic Auto Sales in the 7300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond in 1997, and worked as the business's only salesman and mechanic, Nikola said.
Svetislav Djorovic is "an honest, good person who would give the shirt off his back to others," Nikola said.
In the late 1990s, as other immigrants from the former Yugoslavia arrived in Northwest Indiana, Svetislav Djorovic helped many of them obtain vehicles.
"He pretty much said, 'Pay as much as you can,'" Nikola said. "He would do anything for his family, for his customers."
Svetislav and his wife opened Balkan — a market specializing in imported European foods — about a block away from the car lot about 15 years ago.
Svetislav bounced back and forth between the two businesses, helping his wife with boxes and inventory as needed.
Svetislav Djorovic suffered a brain bleed, fractures to his face, arm, clavicle, ribs and pelvis as a result of the attack. The family is grateful the customers who witnessed the attack weren't injured, Nikola said.
Svetislav spent 11 days in the hospital and underwent three surgeries before his release Aug. 4.
He remains immobile in a hospital bed the family has set up for him at home, Nikola said.
"He's used to go, go, go. I can barely remember him ever taking a day off, even for being sick," Nikola said. "He was always at work, so now being stuck in a hospital bed and not being able to do what he loves to do is worse than the injuries."
Since Svetislav Djorovic was injured, the car lot has remained closed and the market's hours are limited because Snezana Djorovic is her husband's primary caregiver.
The family has started a GoFundMe account to help the Djorovics with medical expenses and lost income while Svetislav is unable to work.
Nikola said he drove to his father's car lot after learning what happened, but his father already left in an ambulance.
When family members called the hospital, they were told Svetislav was being taken into emergency surgery.
"We were scared and anxious, because we didn't know initially how extensive his injuries were," Nikola said.
Coordinating Svetislav's care has not been easy, but the family is managing, he said.
Whether he will ever fully recover or be able to reopen Djorovic Auto Sales remains in question.
Svetislav spent a lot of time with his four grandchildren before the attack, and the extent of his injuries has limited their ability to interact with him.
"They just can't wait until he gets better and is able to goof around with them," Nikola said.
