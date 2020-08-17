Grandfather faces long road to recovery after being run over by auto theft suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Businessman Svetislav Djorovic rarely missed a day of work, but he's facing a long road to recovery after being run over last month by a man accused of stealing a car from his auto sales lot.

Djorovic, 66, was at work July 25 when a man who had been asking to test drive a car got into the driver's seat of a blue Ford Focus, hit Djorovic so hard he was thrown 20 feet and ran him over as he lay injured on the ground, police said.

The Hammond Fire Department took Djorovic directly to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he immediately underwent surgery because of internal bleeding, his son Nikola Djorovic said.

"We're shaken up that something like this could happen to just a normal, good human being," Nikola Djorovic said. "It's a senseless crime that we're still trying to wrap our heads around."

Police eventually caught up the suspect, Javonte J. Miles, 21, of Maricopa, Arizona, and took him into custody after he fell 20 to 25 feet following a jump off a highway embankment. Miles, who has pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges, is next due in court Sept. 21.

Svetislav Djorovic and his wife, Snezana, immigrated to the United States from the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s to give their three sons a better life, Nikola said.