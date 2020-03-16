Grandmother's pancreatic cancer diagnosis, boy joins battle

Wes' mother, Kiersten, said W3S' donations likely will go to Lustgarten Foundation in Woodbury, New York — the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research in the world — and Chicago-based Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Selby said her family is fronting the expenses for the clothing production sold from the W3S online store at w3s.launchcart.store/shop. Sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts and hoodies featuring the W3S logo are among the selections at varying prices.

Tellis, a resident of Orange Park, Florida, moved in with her daughter's family in Naperville in early February and is receiving treatment at Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center in Warrenville. She said she was overwhelmed when she learned Wes wanted to use his shoe and clothing designs to benefit people diagnosed with cancer.

Wes' fondness of Tellis' pet phrase means a lot to her.

"Ever since he was 4 and I would always say good night to him or send him cards, I'd say, 'I love you to the moon and back' and I would draw little pictures for him," Tellis said. "And then to hear that he used that phrase and that's what inspired him for the design of these marvelous sneakers just brought tears to my eyes."