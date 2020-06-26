Great American Food Drive kicks off Monday

Many families continue to struggle amid a nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus, and food assistance is one of the most-requested needs.
For the past seven years, Lake Area United Way has held PackaPalooza, a volunteer project to pack thousands of nutritious meals for families in need.
However, the current pandemic has forced the event to be reconfigured to meet social distancing guidelines.
This year, the event will take place in the form of a community-wide food drive to collect high-protein, shelf stable food.
“With food prices rising, it’s harder for pantries to stay stocked. This food drive will help the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana stock up on high-protein staples so they can use their funds to purchase other much-needed items that have recently increased in price," said Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daughtery.
"Lake Area United Way is committed to working with the nonprofit community to help families make it through these unprecedented times."
Beginning Monday through July 31, participants can donate shelf-stable, high-protein foods such peanut butter, other nut/seed butters, beans, canned meats like tuna and chicken, rice and pasta to the Great American Food Drive.
The items will be packed into pre-made bags that will be available for $5, $10 or $20 at Strack & Van Til grocery stores.
Individual items also can be dropped off at any Crossroads YMCA location, and the East Chicago, Cedar Lake and Gary Boys & Girls Clubs.
Donations to the Boys & Girls Club locations can be made between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., but donors must call in advance of dropping off food. The Cedar Lake club phone number is 219-374-5306, the East Chicago club is 219-398-1344 and the Gary club’s number is 219-885-5501.
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Executive Director Victor Garcia said the food bank is proud to work with local, nonprofit organizations to "continue to innovate in new ways to support Region residents with programs and services aimed at making meaningful change in their lives."
“We are thankful for the leadership Lake Area United Way has provided in bringing multiple organizations together in an effort to impact food insecurity. Our community has, and will, continue to respond to the increased need for support due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are excited to participate in the Great American Food Drive and Packapalooza."
