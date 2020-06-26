Great American Food Drive kicks off Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many families continue to struggle amid a nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus, and food assistance is one of the most-requested needs.

For the past seven years, Lake Area United Way has held PackaPalooza, a volunteer project to pack thousands of nutritious meals for families in need.

However, the current pandemic has forced the event to be reconfigured to meet social distancing guidelines.

This year, the event will take place in the form of a community-wide food drive to collect high-protein, shelf stable food.

“With food prices rising, it’s harder for pantries to stay stocked. This food drive will help the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana stock up on high-protein staples so they can use their funds to purchase other much-needed items that have recently increased in price," said Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daughtery.

"Lake Area United Way is committed to working with the nonprofit community to help families make it through these unprecedented times."

Beginning Monday through July 31, participants can donate shelf-stable, high-protein foods such peanut butter, other nut/seed butters, beans, canned meats like tuna and chicken, rice and pasta to the Great American Food Drive.