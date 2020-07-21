Great Lakes steel production rises about, but steel output nearly down 20% this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steel production has dropped by 19.7% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down more than 21 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel in the short term.

But steel manufacturing seems to be picking back up, at least locally. Great Lakes steel production rose by 11,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 450,000 tons of metal, up from 439,000 tons the previous week, a 2.5% increase.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.306 million tons of steel last week, up 1.3% from 1.289 million tons the previous week and down 29.3% as compared to 1.847 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces for the foreseeable future. But auto plants across the country have come back online and have been slowly increasing production volume, leading Gary Works to recently restart Blast Furnace #6.