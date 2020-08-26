Great Lakes steel production rises by 16,000 tons but still down significantly this year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 16,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 482,000 tons of metal, up from 466,000 tons the previous week, a 4.07% increase.
Steel production, however, remains down by 20.3% for the year while steel capacity utilization has fallen 16 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel in the short term.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.412 million tons of steel last week, up 2.5% from 1.377 million tons the previous week but down 23.3% as compared to 1.841 million tons the same time a year prior.
Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily halted production to curb the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle some operations and temporarily lay hundreds of workers off. But auto plants across the country have come back online and have been slowly increasing production volume, leading local steel mills to restart their blast furnaces at Gary Works, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 50.2 million tons of steel, a 20.3% decrease compared to the 63.07 million tons made during the same period in 2019.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 65.8% through Aug. 22, down from 80.7% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 61.5% last week, which was up from 60.4% the previous week but down from 79.1% at the same time a year ago.
Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 567,000 tons in the week that ended Saturday, up from 548,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest dipped to 157,000 tons last week, down from 159,000 tons the week prior.
