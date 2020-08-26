Great Lakes steel production rises by 16,000 tons but still down significantly this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Lakes steel production rose by 16,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 482,000 tons of metal, up from 466,000 tons the previous week, a 4.07% increase.

Steel production, however, remains down by 20.3% for the year while steel capacity utilization has fallen 16 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel in the short term.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.412 million tons of steel last week, up 2.5% from 1.377 million tons the previous week but down 23.3% as compared to 1.841 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily halted production to curb the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle some operations and temporarily lay hundreds of workers off. But auto plants across the country have come back online and have been slowly increasing production volume, leading local steel mills to restart their blast furnaces at Gary Works, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor.