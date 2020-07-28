Great Lakes steel production surges by 21,000 tons but down 20% this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steel production has dropped by 20% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down more than 20 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel in the short term.

But steel manufacturing seems to be picking back up, at least locally. Great Lakes steel production rose by 21,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 471,000 tons of metal, up from 450,000 tons the previous week, a 4.6% increase.

While Blast Furnace D at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor exploded in an industrial accident two weeks ago, U.S. Steel brought Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works back online last week. The blast furnace, which can make up to 3,300 tons of pig iron per day, had been idled in late August of last year because of deteriorating market conditions.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.32 million tons of steel last week, up 1.1% from 1.306 million tons the previous week and down 28.5% as compared to 1.847 million tons the same time a year prior.