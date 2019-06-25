PORTAGE —The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce hosts its 36th annual Spring Swing Golf Outing on Friday at Robbinhurst Golf Course, 24383 E/ 875 N. Valparaiso.
The chamber outing, sponsored by Porter Regional Hospital, is open to Portage Chamber members as well as the public. Entertain customers, business associates and individuals while enjoying a day of golf.
There will be raffles, a wheel of fun, games and prizes for everyone.
The schedule includes:
9 a.m. - Continental breakfast
9:30 a.m. - 50/50 Putt
10 a.m. - Shotgun Start
Lunch on the turn
3 p.m. - Awards and dinner. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til; provided Clancy’s Public House
Registration is $130 a person, $500 a foursome and includes green fees, golf carts, practice balls on the driving range, continental breakfast, lunch, three drink tickets and dinner.
Prizes include 1st, 2nd, 3rd place teams in each flight, closest to the pin, longest drive and the longest putt. A hole in one wins a new vehicle sponsored by Castle Subaru & Mitsubishi