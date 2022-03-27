Griffith a magnet for new business, residents

GRIFFITH — With the iconic strides made by Griffith over the past decade, "relevant" has almost become its middle name.

When downtown Broad Street is closed for the Rock N Rail Festival and the Broad Street Blues & BBQ Festival, people from around the nation pack the town.

"I've spoken to people from Michigan to Florida, during the Bluesfest, who traveled here," said Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

Some of them travel specifically for these downtown events.

"Over a decade ago, Griffith began its revitalization process with a plan for the future," Ryfa said. "The future is now here."

It has been a remarkable transformation of a sleepy downtown.

"Griffith has revitalized itself in most every aspect over the last decade and has proven to be a great example on how to rebuild an aging town while reducing property taxes along the way," Ryfa noted.

Former Town Councilman and Clerk-Treasurer George Jerome has a unique respect for the town's dramatic turnaround.

"For too long, communities like Griffith were 'pass-through' towns." he said. "Our main drag, Broad Street, was wide enough that four lanes were available to get cars through town as expeditiously as possible."

In 2009, the new council took existing repaving plans for Broad Street and made drastic changes with fewer driving lanes and wider sidewalks.

"Rather than having traffic move through town quickly, we wanted to slow it down and give our merchants a chance to flourish once again," Jerome said.

The highly popular festivals and events, including the weekly Farmers Market, allow Griffith to showcase itself as a very vibrant community, Ryfa said.

“I have had dozens of new residents over the years tell me that they first became aware of the great things in our town by attending one of our events.”

Ryfa credited strong fiscal responsibility from town management to protect the taxpayers, such as the council's 14-year legal battle to escape its financial bloodbath from Calumet Township.

Griffith finally won the fight and joined North Township in January.

One of the Griffith citizens who supported the battle is Kathie Furjel Kepchar.

"Several years ago, residents were going house to house to get signatures," she recalled.

The council played it shrewd when the Canadian National Railroad purchased the former EJ&E Railroad tracks a few years ago.

"The town, recognizing that it could not stop the purchase, negotiated a settlement of almost $6 million" with the railroad, Jerome said.

The funds, in part, were used to encourage the merchants to improve their facades and properties," he said.

Many of the town's roads and allies were in poor condition and all have been repaved, Ryfa said.

Upcoming improvements include the town's sidewalks and the bike trail will be repaved.

Major upgrades have been made to the town's main sanitary line that should be good for the next half-century, Ryfa noted.

He added that property tax rates were reduced five or six years in a row and the town's great financial shape allows it to begin construction of a new two-story town hall/police station facility this year.

"We were one of the only communities not adversely impacted by the lifting of the property tax caps," Jerome noted. "We planned for it."

He added that Griffith's enhanced quality of life makes it very desirable, especially for younger families.

"Our increased assessed valuation benefits the entire county."

And Ryfa promises that the future will be even better.

“With new businesses popping up all over, and the explosion of our housing market, Griffith has placed itself in a wonderful position to continue its unprecedented growth. Our goal is to make the next decade better than the last.”

