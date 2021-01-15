Griffith boy battling leukemia collects gifts for homeless

Kelly Ray said a couple of times, after seeing the homeless people, Carter would give them $1.

"We see them every time we go to the hospital," she said.

Right before the holidays, nurses at Comer Children's Hospital picked Carter as their adopt a child at Christmas and asked what he wanted Santa to bring him, Kelly Ray said.

"When they asked him what he wanted Santa to bring him, he said he just wanted to give to the homeless people," she said.

"Santa" later delivered a huge basket to their Griffith home filled with $230 in McDonald's gift cards, hats, gloves, treat bags and other items to pass out.

"While going through the scariest time of his life, he still chose to think of others," Loudenber said.

"Santa" didn't forget Carter, his mom said.

Carter received a number of gifts, including a gold pro camera, a Hot Wheels car track and a hoverboard.

Delivery of some of the gift cards to the homeless began this past week and will continue on subsequent trips to the hospital, his mom said.

And Carter, who has continued to ask his parents why him, has told them he now knows.