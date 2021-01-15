Griffith boy battling leukemia collects gifts for homeless

GRIFFITH — Some 11-year-old kids are thinking only of themselves when telling Santa their heartfelt Christmas wishes.
That wasn't the case with Carter Ray, a Griffith boy battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, said his aunt, Cortney Loudenber.
His thoughts were only for the welfare of others less fortunate.
"(Carter) made a wish to Santa for McDonald gift cards and items to pass out to homeless people that he sees on a regular basis on his way to doctors' appointments," Loudenber said.
Carter, a fifth-grader at Beiriger Elementary in Griffith, was diagnosed with leukemia in June, said his mom, Kelly Ray.
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children. It affects certain cells in the immune system, called B cells and T cells, according to a Kid's Health website.
In Carter's case it is affecting his B cells, his mom said.
In addition to leukemia, Carter also has a corneal disease named Reis-Bucklers.
"Only two families have this disease in the United States, and he is the only one ever to have this cornea disease and cancer. The chemo is making the Reis-Bucklers really bad, so he is having to battle both," Kelly Ray said.
In early May, Carter started having pain all over his body.
"At first I thought it was the scooter he was riding," Ray said.
She and her husband, Chris Ray, took Carter to the Comer Children's Hospital on three different occasions until he was finally diagnosed.
"He was screaming every day all day," his mom said.
His treatment, which includes chemotherapy started June 9, has continued.
"It's about two to three times a week," she said.
Carter was hospitalized four times right before Christmas.
"He got really sick from the chemo. The last two months he was in the hospital almost four weeks," she said.
Carter did get released in time to spend Christmas at home.
"He had a really good Christmas," she said.
Carter began noticing the homeless people who were hanging out on the Garfield Boulevard exit in Chicago on the way to the hospital.
It was a scene that deeply affected Carter Ray.
"I just think it's sad to see them without food and stuff and when they don't have anything new to wear," Carter said.
Kelly Ray said a couple of times, after seeing the homeless people, Carter would give them $1.
"We see them every time we go to the hospital," she said.
Right before the holidays, nurses at Comer Children's Hospital picked Carter as their adopt a child at Christmas and asked what he wanted Santa to bring him, Kelly Ray said.
"When they asked him what he wanted Santa to bring him, he said he just wanted to give to the homeless people," she said.
"Santa" later delivered a huge basket to their Griffith home filled with $230 in McDonald's gift cards, hats, gloves, treat bags and other items to pass out.
"While going through the scariest time of his life, he still chose to think of others," Loudenber said.
"Santa" didn't forget Carter, his mom said.
Carter received a number of gifts, including a gold pro camera, a Hot Wheels car track and a hoverboard.
Delivery of some of the gift cards to the homeless began this past week and will continue on subsequent trips to the hospital, his mom said.
And Carter, who has continued to ask his parents why him, has told them he now knows.
"Ever since he got diagnosed, he has asked why him, and I didn't have an answer until now," his mom said.
Carter said he now knows and has told his parents, "God picked him because now he has a chance to change someone else's life," his mom said.
"I've always said he's just different. He's always put other people above him," his mom said.
Carter is already looking ahead to what he wants to do when he grows up.
"I like math, and I want to work for Childlife, the people at the hospital who help us think of other things than medicine. They've helped us through," Carter said.
Carter has been selected for the Make A Wish Foundation, but wished instead for something for his cousins, whom he loves spending time with as an only child.
"That's what gets him through. Knowing he will get to see his cousins," his mom said.