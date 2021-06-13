Griffith class of 2021 recognized for having 'heart' in academics, athletics

The word that came to mind when she thinks of her class, she said, was "heart." They showed heart when it came to academics, athletics and bettering the world. The class of 2021, she said, dreams with its whole heart.

In his valedictory address, Bryan Bubala spoke about sculptures and brick houses. Sculptures, he said, often start with blocks of stone that are chiseled into something beautiful. Whereas brick houses, like human lives, are built brick by brick.

Houses are structured by each brick, just like our futures are shaped by both the good and bad memories of the past, he said.

"We are who we are because of the things we've done," he said.

There may be memories from high school people want to forget, but he said they can't be erased because they are learning opportunities for the future.

Salutatorian Elizabeth Lapointe called upon a quote from Nelson Mandela encouraging people not to judge someone by their success, but by how many times they failed and picked themselves up again.

Senior class president Skye Isenblatter said she had been preparing her speech since freshman year, but she never imagined she’d be giving it in the midst of a pandemic.