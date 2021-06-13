Griffith class of 2021 recognized for having 'heart' in academics, athletics

GRIFFITH — Chief Greg Mance of the Griffith Police Department told the Griffith High School class of 2021 that there is no better word to describe what their goal in life should be than "evolution."
As this year's commencement speaker, Mance drew on words from former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, telling the new graduates that although shortcuts in life may be alluring, there are no shortcuts to making the positive contributions to life they are sure to make.
He concluded his address with a quote from a more modern social figure, Drake: "Live for today, plan for tomorrow and party tonight." He added the caveat of doing so responsibly and legally.
On Sunday afternoon, nearly 150 graduates walked across the stage to get their high school diplomas. Each student was also handed a yellow carnation — an extra symbol of celebration the school board started handing out last year with the modified graduation for the class of 2020.
"The class of 2021 leaned on each other when it seemed like their normal was slipping away," said Leah Dumezich, assistant to the superintendent.
Graduate Grace Wothke gave a commencement address to her fellow graduates that she'd written in her AP Language Arts class. She recounted the way her class climbed mountains to make their senior year one to be proud of, despite any challenges from the pandemic.
The word that came to mind when she thinks of her class, she said, was "heart." They showed heart when it came to academics, athletics and bettering the world. The class of 2021, she said, dreams with its whole heart.
In his valedictory address, Bryan Bubala spoke about sculptures and brick houses. Sculptures, he said, often start with blocks of stone that are chiseled into something beautiful. Whereas brick houses, like human lives, are built brick by brick.
Houses are structured by each brick, just like our futures are shaped by both the good and bad memories of the past, he said.
"We are who we are because of the things we've done," he said.
There may be memories from high school people want to forget, but he said they can't be erased because they are learning opportunities for the future.
Salutatorian Elizabeth Lapointe called upon a quote from Nelson Mandela encouraging people not to judge someone by their success, but by how many times they failed and picked themselves up again.
Senior class president Skye Isenblatter said she had been preparing her speech since freshman year, but she never imagined she’d be giving it in the midst of a pandemic.
In her English class, she had to read other commencement speeches for an assignment. She came across one that told people they weren’t special because there are other people in the world who are also valedictorian or future college athletes.
Isenblatter challenged this idea. She recognized a handful of students for their plans for the future, which ranged from becoming a plumber to playing soccer at Indiana University Northwest to joining the U.S. Army.
"To all the future engineers, teachers, dentists, photographers, artists, lawyers, doctors, physical therapists and more," she said, "you are all special."