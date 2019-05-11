GRIFFITH — After gaining an additional year to join another township, Griffith is already planning its next move — if its quest to leave Calumet Township continues to stall.
Originally the town had until Nov. 13, 2019, to join St. John Township and Nov. 20 for North Township.
However, Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a bill that "effectively gives Griffith two years to enter into a new township," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said.
This gives Griffith until November 2020 to be admitted into one of these two townships.
In the meantime, the town is focusing on the amount of tax money it is forced to give Calumet Township in relation to what is collected in Gary.
Ryfa said the state allows the township to have a high property tax levy because Gary only collects 39% of the tax bills due, which creates a high tax rate.
Conversely, Griffith's collection rate is 97 or 98%.
While Griffith and Gary residents pay the same township tax rate, Griffith properties have an effective tax rate significantly higher than in Gary because of the low collections in the city, Ryfa said.
Griffith's tab last year was about $2.2 million, and this year is expected to be about $2.3 million.
“This is beyond unfair considering Calumet Township is still well below the state-allowed maximum levy and could continue to raise the amount levied on property tax bills at will," Ryfa said.
Ryfa said this issue will be raised if Griffith is not accepted into another township by the start of the next state legislative session in January.
"One part of the government should not have to pay an effective rate that is 2 or 2 ½ times the other part of the government," he said.
Meanwhile, Ryfa said Griffith hopes to work with the two townships to gain acceptance by one of them.
"And there is still plenty of time to have a transfer effective for 2020 when the full effect of the tax cap takes place, causing reductions in government revenue," he said.
North Township would stand to receive about $550,000 from Griffith as a member, which would offset much of the tax cap loss, Griffith officials have said.
If St. John Township brought Griffith aboard, it would gain about $72,000 from the town.
In other business, the council has been expecting to release a request for proposals for contractors to bring in 140,000 cubic yards of clean fill to build up a section of the former Griffith Golf Center that could then be developed.
"This particular RFP is complicated and is taking some extra time to complete," Ryfa said.
However, it should be ready for release "very, very soon," Ryfa said.
The town has been targeting mid-summer to have the parcel ready for marketing to prospective developers.