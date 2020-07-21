Griffith council OKs YMCA move to former school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Crossroads YMCA will go to the head of the class after the Town Council approved a move to the Ready Elementary School building.

Tuesday's unanimous vote was an acceptance of a recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals just a day earlier.

The council's approval will permit the Y to operate as a non-profit provider of preschool, day care, infant and young child care — along with a fitness center — on Broad Street and in a residential zone.

There are a few tasks the Y must fulfill, including the presentation of a parking plan, before heading to the Plan Commission for final approval.

"We will be meeting with the school town corporation," said Jay Buckmaster, CEO of Crossroads YMCA.

The School Board voted in April to close Ready because of declining student enrollment.

The board has said that leasing to the Y is an alternative to letting the building sit empty.

"We're going month to month," Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd, said of the Y's current lease at the town-owned Franklin center.

YMCA officials say that the Y will have a more stable gym floor at Ready to bring better programs.