Griffith council OKs YMCA move to former school
  • Updated
Franklin Center (copy) (copy)

Crossroads YMCA plans to move from the Franklin Center to the former Ready Elementary School.

 Carley Lanich, file, The Times

GRIFFITH — Crossroads YMCA will go to the head of the class after the Town Council approved a move to the Ready Elementary School building.

Tuesday's unanimous vote was an acceptance of a recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals just a day earlier.

The council's approval will permit the Y to operate as a non-profit provider of preschool, day care, infant and young child care — along with a fitness center — on Broad Street and in a residential zone.

There are a few tasks the Y must fulfill, including the presentation of a parking plan, before heading to the Plan Commission for final approval.

"We will be meeting with the school town corporation," said Jay Buckmaster, CEO of Crossroads YMCA.

The School Board voted in April to close Ready because of declining student enrollment.

The board has said that leasing to the Y is an alternative to letting the building sit empty.

"We're going month to month," Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd, said of the Y's current lease at the town-owned Franklin center.

YMCA officials say that the Y will have a more stable gym floor at Ready to bring better programs.

The surrounding campus will also permit many outdoor activities.

According to Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger, the Y currently has 2,500 members and serves 160 families.

The Y also prepares 100 pre-kindergarten graduates every year, serves 100 families in Camp and 120 families with before/after school care.

About 53 percent of the Y's members are Griffith residents, Buckmaster said.

"We expect it to increase" because Ready will allow more people and more programs, he said.

In addition, Buckmaster noted that many child day care centers have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of them are no longer in operation, he said, and the Y is anticipating a potentially large rise in its child care roster.

As a result, the Y will delay the transfer of its gym equipment to Ready to reserve any extra day care space that might be needed.

Buckmaster said he expects the day care section to be in operation at Ready by mid-August and for the other programs to be fully underway next year.

