GRIFFITH — The Town Council is taking no chances with its quest to join a new township.
In its ongoing effort to divorce itself from Calumet Township, the council noted on Tuesday that it sent letters a few weeks ago to North and St. John townships.
Last year, both townships rejected Griffith's request to join up with one of them.
The recent letter asks both townships to reconsider their decisions.
"We are still waiting to see what happens with that," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
The state has given Griffith until November 2020 to be accepted into one of those two townships.
In the meantime, Ryfa said the council is working on language for a proposed bill that would allow Griffith to leave Calumet Township and simply provide its own township services.
In such a scenario, Griffith would belong to no township and would provide its own assistance to needy residents, which amounts to about $30,000 per year.
"We would fund it through our general fund with no plans for a separate fee or a new tax to pay for it," Ryfa said. "We estimate the savings realized through circuit breaker credits, caused by the tax caps starting in 2020, will be 10 times the amount of money we anticipate it would cost to provide the current services received from Calumet Township should the town leave Calumet Township."
As a result, Ryfa said the town could fund its own township services while receiving about $250,000 on top of the $2.1 million the property owners would save by leaving Calumet Township.
He also said the language for the bill to provide its own services will be ready to present to the Indiana General Assembly, if necessary, when it convenes in January.
In other business, the board said it will give residents until the end of October to offer feedback on the proposal to allow golf carts to navigate the town's side roads posted at 30 mph or less.
One resident expressed her concern with safety issues involved and asked if it was only a couple people asking for this.
"More than a couple," Ryfa said, indicating that numerous people have been asking for it.
He also added that residential input, thus far, is about 50-50 for and against.
The council also said a household hazardous waste collection day will be held at the public works garage, 134 S. Colfax Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday.
Public Works Director Rick Konopasek said residents from all towns can bring authorized items.
The Fire Department will also hold an open house on Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the central station, 130 N. Lafayette St.