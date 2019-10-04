{{featured_button_text}}
GRIFFITH — Griffith fire hydrants will be flushed beginning Tuesday to insure they are in working order.

The M.E. Simpson Co. will be testing and flushing fire hydrants through Nov. 1.

During this time, every hydrant North of Glen Park (45th Avenue) will be tested and flushed. In addition, areas North of Elm Street and West of Cline Avenue also will be tested and flushed. M.E. Simpson will notify residents via door tag hangers one day prior to testing in their area.

Residents should refrain from doing laundry on their scheduled day because they may experience periods of cloudy or discolored water. Residents are asked to run cold water for a short period of time until the discoloration disappears.

Questions can be directed to Griffith Public Works at 219-924-3838

