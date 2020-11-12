 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffith High/Middle School evacuated after fire alarm activated
breaking urgent

Griffith High/Middle School evacuated after fire alarm activated

{{featured_button_text}}
Griffith Public Schools

Griffith Middle/High School

 Image from Google Maps

GRIFFITH — Griffith Middle/High School was evacuated after a fire alarm was activated early Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

Principal Christine Brenner sent a message to parents and guardians about 12:30 p.m., saying all students were moved out of the building safely and the town's fire department remained at the school.

Students were being relocated to Beiriger Elementary School in the meantime, Brenner said.

"We will NOT be releasing ANY students at this time. We will update as soon as we have more information," Brenner wrote.

Firefighters were dispatched to the school about 12:10 p.m. Thursday for an activated fire alarm. By about 12:30 p.m., they had not discovered an active fire and were still working to discover the source of possible smoke, Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said.

Additional details were not immediately available about 1 p.m.

This story will be updated. Visit nwi.com throughout the day as we receive more information.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden selects Ron Klain as Chief of Staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts