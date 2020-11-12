Griffith High/Middle School evacuated after fire alarm activated

GRIFFITH — Griffith Middle/High School was evacuated after a fire alarm was activated early Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

Principal Christine Brenner sent a message to parents and guardians about 12:30 p.m., saying all students were moved out of the building safely and the town's fire department remained at the school.

Students were being relocated to Beiriger Elementary School in the meantime, Brenner said.

"We will NOT be releasing ANY students at this time. We will update as soon as we have more information," Brenner wrote.

Firefighters were dispatched to the school about 12:10 p.m. Thursday for an activated fire alarm. By about 12:30 p.m., they had not discovered an active fire and were still working to discover the source of possible smoke, Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said.

Additional details were not immediately available about 1 p.m.