Griffith police to raise money at 'No Shave November' event for St. Jude

GRIFFITH — Police officers will grow out their facial hair for department's third annual "No Shave November" event.

The Griffith Police Department will collect donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Each year, participating police departments help raise money for organizations of their choice. Officers who donate to their department's cause are relieved of their normal grooming requirements and may grow their facial hair during the month of November.

Members of the public can also contribute by making donations to their participating local police department.

Griffith police will host a pop-up coffee shop 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at department headquarters, 115 N. Broad Street. All funds raised at the event will help the department support St. Jude's mission.

Over the past two years, the Griffith Police Department has raised a total of $22,729, including community donations. The department has been named on St. Jude's website as one of the "Top 10 Online Fundraisers" in the nation.

"Griffith Police Department is happy to be joining fellow law enforcement agencies from around the country by participating in No Shave November again this year," Cmdr. Keith Martin said in a written statement.