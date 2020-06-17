Griffith protester arrested after spitting at police, cops say

Officers asked Everly if she needed medical attention and noticed she smelt of alcohol and her speech was slurred, records allege.

Everly declined to be observed by an ambulance but police bandaged her injuries.

That evening, officers saw Everly and the person she returned with again approach Lucille's Bar. Everly stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle as she crossed the street, records allege.

Police told Everly she would be arrested if she entered the bar, at which point she began yelling and demanding to be arrested.

Officers then saw Everly prepare to spit at them. She missed one officer but ended up hitting Mance in the face and arms, records allege.

Everly was arrested and transported to Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond. She charged with one count each of battery on a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

The battery charge is a level 6 felony while the other two are class B misdemeanors.

Everly was scheduled to appear July 15 at Lake County Superior Court.