Griffith protester arrested after spitting at police, cops say
Griffith protester arrested after spitting at police, cops say

GRIFFITH – A person who participated in a demonstration at a local bar spat at police officers after she was asked to leave the business, records allege.

Eva Everly, of Hammond, is accused of disorderly conduct including yelling and spitting at officers who were trying to prevent her from entering the bar, a probable cause affidavit shows.

Everly was among the group who called for Lucille's Bar to close due to controversial remarks made by owner Michelle Shapiro

Griffith police officers, including Chief Gregg Mance, were at the scene watching protesters from a distance.

Officers saw Everly enter the bar and speak with Shapiro, who told police Everly was not welcome in the building, records allege.

Police then asked Everly to leave the bar, which she did.

Protesters condemn Griffith bar known for provocative comments

Afterward, Everly and another person left the protest for about an hour before returning later. When they returned, Everly was bleeding from her hands and legs.

Officers asked Everly if she needed medical attention and noticed she smelt of alcohol and her speech was slurred, records allege.

Everly declined to be observed by an ambulance but police bandaged her injuries.

That evening, officers saw Everly and the person she returned with again approach Lucille's Bar. Everly stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle as she crossed the street, records allege.

Griffith police condemn 'disgusting' social media posts about Black Lives Matter event

Police told Everly she would be arrested if she entered the bar, at which point she began yelling and demanding to be arrested.

Officers then saw Everly prepare to spit at them. She missed one officer but ended up hitting Mance in the face and arms, records allege.

Everly was arrested and transported to Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond. She charged with one count each of battery on a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

The battery charge is a level 6 felony while the other two are class B misdemeanors.

Everly was scheduled to appear July 15 at Lake County Superior Court.

Everly's attorney, Michael Campbell with Highland-based Campbell Law, P.C., confirmed Everly is his client, but declined to comment further. 

