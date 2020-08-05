Griffith schools to reopen virtually for 4 weeks; first day delayed 1 week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Griffith Public Schools will begin virtually for the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

The Griffith Public Schools board voted 3-1 Wednesday night in support of the recommendations of Superintendent Michele Riise to open on Aug. 19, a week later than scheduled, in a virtual instructional model amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Donald McCarter, assistant secretary on the Griffith board, was the sole dissenting vote. He said he believes, along with his wife who will be serving as a substitute teacher this school year, that students are best served in a classroom. Board Secretary Richard Leber abstained.

"If it's not safe to go back to school now, why would it be different in four weeks, nine weeks, a semester?" McCarter said. "When is it going to be safe?"

Griffith Public Schools teachers will report to school buildings to deliver their instruction virtually and the status of remote learning will be reassessed after the first four months.

The superintendent said she has been in contact with the Griffith YMCA to secure placement for child care for families of younger children in need and students in grades K-12 will be provided iPads.