Griffith schools to reopen virtually for 4 weeks; first day delayed 1 week
GRIFFITH — Griffith Public Schools will begin virtually for the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

The Griffith Public Schools board voted 3-1 Wednesday night in support of the recommendations of Superintendent Michele Riise to open on Aug. 19, a week later than scheduled, in a virtual instructional model amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Donald McCarter, assistant secretary on the Griffith board, was the sole dissenting vote. He said he believes, along with his wife who will be serving as a substitute teacher this school year, that students are best served in a classroom. Board Secretary Richard Leber abstained.

"If it's not safe to go back to school now, why would it be different in four weeks, nine weeks, a semester?" McCarter said. "When is it going to be safe?"

Griffith Public Schools teachers will report to school buildings to deliver their instruction virtually and the status of remote learning will be reassessed after the first four months.

The superintendent said she has been in contact with the Griffith YMCA to secure placement for child care for families of younger children in need and students in grades K-12 will be provided iPads.

"Our goal is to provide top-notch instruction even if it is virtual," Riise said. "I want this learning to be very different than what was done in the spring."

The board tabled discussion of suspending extracurricular activities, including sports, which they said will likely be addressed in their next meeting on Aug. 13. As of the Wednesday night meeting, practices will continue as scheduled.

Riise brought her recommendation for virtual reopening after discussion with the Lake County Health Department and area superintendents.

Lake County's positivity rate was a contributing factor in deciding to go virtual, Riise said.

Lake County's positivity was 11.6% on the day of the school board meeting with a 7.4% seven-day rate, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard.

The Griffith decision comes as Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala distributes new guidance on school reopening, recommending that at county positivity rates of 6% to 12% elementary students continue learning in person, while secondary students receive hybrid instruction at a 6% to 10% positivity rate and remote instruction at 11% or higher.

Staff reporting contact with the coronavirus and a delay in receiving desired personal protective equipment also posed challenges as Griffith school leaders contemplated reopening, Riise said.

The superintendent's proposal also garnered strong support from Griffith teachers.

"I think we all agree it's best for the kids to be in school," said Jennifer Dildine, first vice president of the board. "I want to make sure we have all the necessary PPE and our plan in place so that we can safely get them back into school." 

A Griffith parent, cited the district's documents outlining learning gaps students may experience with distance learning, and suggested, rather than opening virtually, the district delay its start date.

Pointing to advances in education technology, board President Kathy Ruesken addressed the parent's concerns directly.

"You're basically saying, couldn't we wait four weeks or eight weeks?" Ruesken said. "Well, yeah, we could, but why don't we educate them while we're waiting?"

Riise said she will weigh future guidance from the Lake County Health Department in evaluating the instructional model after students' first month of school.

Multiple members of the board said they would not support a continuation of e-learning beyond the approved four weeks.

"I hear teachers telling me 'I need a little time,'" said John Dudlicek, second vice president of the board. "I hear you teachers. I hear that you're scared. I hear that you're uncomfortable. I get it. Cool. But, four weeks from now, I'm telling you, unless something really drastically changes, we're going back to school. I'll fight for it with everything I've got."

