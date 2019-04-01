GRIFFITH – Griffith officials would like to begin marketing the developable portion of the old Griffith Golf Center by mid-summer.
Before that happens, some 140,000 cubic yards of clean fill will need to be trucked in to the site on Cline Avenue to build up the land there.
The town is about to seek contractor proposals for that work.
The request will be issued after environmental considerations are addressed.
"We want to get this moving," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said because it could take anywhere from a month to more than a year to build the low areas up by 80 feet.
"It depends on the kind of projects that are out there," Ryfa said about how long it might take.
If contractors have huge excavation requirements on their jobs this year, the process could go quickly, Ryfa said.
This will probably require as many as 10,000 truckloads of fill, he said, adding the dirt will fill in the northeast corner of Cline Avenue and River Drive.
The trucks will roll after the town has reviewed the proposals, which will probably have a minimum of dirt that a contractor can provide.
The work will primarily consist of site preparation, fill placement, compaction, grading, seeding and installing erosion and sediment control measures outside of previously delineated wetlands.
Ryfa said much of the 55-acre site is considered wetlands, leaving five or six acres available for redevelopment.
He also said a buyer could seek federal permission to mitigate some of the wetlands to build a larger project.
The chosen contractors will pay the town between $7 and $10 per truck load of fill.
Ryfa said he considered that a bargain, noting that contractors who excavate a lot of ground pay many times that amount to dump the dirt in other places.
The money collected by the town will pay for related administrative expenses.
Ryfa said the town would like to begin marketing the town-owned parcel this year.
"We're targeting mid-summer," he said.
The site currently is subdivided into four lots and changes could be considered by the Redevelopment Commission, depending on the future development.
In 2015, the council saw a professional presentation of a potential 27-acre campus with a pair of six-story office buildings.
This type of development is one of many possibilities for the land, Ryfa said, adding that whatever goes in must be a good addition to the town's tax base.
A retail complex would also be welcome, but is not very likely in today's business atmosphere, he said.
Ryfa said interested contractors can send an email to: rfp@griffith.in.gov.