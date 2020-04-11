Griffith YMCA to relocate in Ready Elementary school closure

YMCA to relocate

The Ready building could bring expansion of educational programming and student safety in a building leased only to the YMCA, Crossroads YMCA Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger said. Details are still being discussed involving the YMCA's current location at the former Franklin school and the Ready location she said. Lease details were not available at the time of publication.

"It will be a whole new opportunity to be in a whole new building with updated facilities," Schaffenberger said. "The Y wants to help communities instead of having the building have to go through different changes. It will still be used for learning and education and development."

A lease with Crossroads YMCA is likely to draw some services already offered in Griffith across town.

Crossroads YMCA is currently the anchor tenant of the city-owned Franklin Center on North Broad Street — another former Griffith school closed in 2011 — offering workout facilities, early childhood education opportunities, and before- and after-school care in partnership with Griffith Public Schools.

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said he was contacted by Griffith Public Schools administration late last week about the potential closure of Ready Elementary and relocation of the YMCA.