Griffith YMCA to relocate in Ready Elementary school closure

GRIFFITH — Parents and community members are reacting Friday to a strategic plan presented in a virtual school board meeting Thursday night in the Griffith Public Schools district.
The plan calls for a reimagined high school curriculum, restructured K-6 education and the closure of the district's Ready Elementary in the coming school year.
Under the plan — approved unanimously by the Griffith school board and without public comment — grades K-2 will be taught at Wadsworth Elementary and grades 3-5 will be taught at Beiriger Elementary. Sixth graders will move into Griffith Middle School, and all bus-riding students will be transported to the middle/high school before rerouting to respective schools if attending Wadsworth or Beiriger.
It's a plan school leaders say they hope can help right district finances after running a negative operating budget in 2018 and appearing before the Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board last fall.
It's also an opportunity to bring increased early childhood care and educational opportunity to the community through a new partnership with Crossroads YMCA which is expressing interest in leasing the Ready building once it closes.
"We have an opportunity," School Board President Kathy Ruesken said. "We're not closing the school, in a sense. We're partnering, and it's an education partnership. We benefit. It's a win-win."
YMCA to relocate
The Ready building could bring expansion of educational programming and student safety in a building leased only to the YMCA, Crossroads YMCA Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger said. Details are still being discussed involving the YMCA's current location at the former Franklin school and the Ready location she said. Lease details were not available at the time of publication.
"It will be a whole new opportunity to be in a whole new building with updated facilities," Schaffenberger said. "The Y wants to help communities instead of having the building have to go through different changes. It will still be used for learning and education and development."
A lease with Crossroads YMCA is likely to draw some services already offered in Griffith across town.
Crossroads YMCA is currently the anchor tenant of the city-owned Franklin Center on North Broad Street — another former Griffith school closed in 2011 — offering workout facilities, early childhood education opportunities, and before- and after-school care in partnership with Griffith Public Schools.
Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said he was contacted by Griffith Public Schools administration late last week about the potential closure of Ready Elementary and relocation of the YMCA.
He said that initial conversation was followed by a phone call and email from a Crossroads YMCA representative on Thursday — the same day as the Griffith Public Schools strategic plan vote — giving 90 days' notice that the Y would be vacating the Franklin Center and pursuing space in the Ready building.
Ryfa said several months ago the town had extended the offer of a $1 lease plus utility payments to Crossroads YMCA in an effort to keep the anchor tenant at the heart of Griffith's downtown.
The YMCA is now paying about $60,000 a year in its current lease with the town, Ryfa said. And while he said he's sad to see the Griffith Family YMCA move after the role it played in attracting business to Griffith's developing downtown, Ryfa said the council will work quickly to attract a new tenant.
"Take a deep breath," Ryfa cautioned Griffith residents. "And, please, please, please don't put your house up for sale. We will work on this as a council."
Transportation concern
Ryfa, also a parent to a Beiriger second grader and fourth grader, said he's most concerned about the timing and safety of the district's proposed transportation plan, placing students of all grades together on the same bus and running routes likely to encounter more frequent train crossings.
Superintendent Michele Riise said in the Thursday night board meeting the district would not penalize students for being late if their parents were dropping off a sibling in another Griffith school. Ruesken told The Times on Friday the strategic plan "doesn't go too deep into the weeds," and could be adjusted if needed.
Some questioned why the district needed to divide grades between schools rather than offering K-5 in both Beiriger and Wadsworth buildings, and took issue with the tone of the Thursday night meeting suggesting that Griffith's elementary schools had been segregated among the town's most and least socioeconomically advantaged students.
Ruesken defended the idea of bringing these students together in one school building.
"When you reconfigure all kindergartners in one building, doesn't that bring the parents from the west, east, south and north side together in the community?" Ruesken said. "What a benefit."
Public comment not heard
Many expressed frustration with how the strategic plan was communicated to the public in a Facebook Live video stream with no public access on site.
Robert Rockwell, a parent who authored a Change.org petition calling for the retention of three elementary schools in Griffith, said that he and other parents were never contacted by the district about an important meeting and that he learned of the expected school closure vote through others' comments on social media.
Rockwell's campaign had more than 1,000 signatures by Friday evening.
"They're laying all of this information out without consoling the town," Rockwell said. "These are elected officials that we should try to force their hand to collaborate on what the best option is."
Griffith Town Councilman Tony Hobson said he went to Griffith Middle/High School, where school board meetings are typically convened, Thursday night with hopes of representing the town and making clear the Griffith YMCA wouldn't be relocating from Franklin Center because the town had asked Crossroads YMCA to leave.
He and about eight to 10 others found the school doors locked and closed, Hobson said.
Indiana school boards are not legally required to allow public comment in meetings, according to guidance from the Indiana Public Access Counselor.
Executive orders recently passed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb allow schools boards to meet virtually in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic so long as those meetings are publicly viewable as the meeting is conducted.
Ruesken said staff, school board members and union representatives were all given the same presentation as delivered at the board meeting earlier in the week. She did not share concern that the board members took a vote the same night as the school closure and reconfiguration plan was presented to the community.
"That's a trust issue. John Q Public has to look at the scenario and say that 'I trust that they're educating my children well,'" Ruesken said. "Somewhere along the line the people that you voted in and hired you have to trust you to make the right decision."
Griffith administrators did post the strategic plan presentation and a community question forum to the homepage of the Griffith Public Schools website, accessible at www.griffith.k12.in.us.
