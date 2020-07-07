Groundbreaking planned for new Crown Point hotel

CROWN POINT — Construction will soon be underway at the new hotel along 109th Avenue in Crown Point.
At 11 a.m. July 15, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hampton Inn at Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue, near Interstate 65, according to a news release.
To attend the groundbreaking, those interested may access the Hampton Inn site by taking 113th Avenue to Delaware Parkway, then heading north to 109th Avenue, or by taking I-65 northbound or southbound to 109th Avenue, then heading west to Delaware Parkway.
Those detours are necessary because 109th Avenue remains closed west of I-65 between Broadway and Smith Ditch and east of I-65 between I-65 and Iowa Street.
The project is being developed by Beacon Hill Development and Good Hospitality Services.
“With the development of another property, we are optimistic about the future growth of the hospitality industry,” said Jeff Good, president of Good Hospitality Services. “Not only are we developing this hotel, but we will also manage it. We are looking forward to its opening in August of 2021.”
The four-story hotel, which is just under 58,000 square feet, will have 95 rooms, an indoor pool and other amenities, including complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center and free WiFi, the press release states.
The Hampton Inn is expected to have an enhanced appearance from the traditional, prototypical look of the hotels, Principal of DVG Inc. Jeff Ban has said previously.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a press release the hotel "will be a great addition to the city of Crown Point."
"The proximity of the hotel to the Sportsplex will provide athletes and families the opportunity to stay close to the fields and will provide a quality place to stay for visitors and guests to experience what our great city has to offer," Uran said in the release.
Less than a year ago, developers broke ground on a multi-million-dollar orthopedic facility near the new hotel.
The new Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute will have multiple clinic suites, a pain intervention suite, an orthopedic urgent care, physical and occupational therapy suites, and MRI and X-ray imaging centers.
The facility, will have "modern-high tech architectural design both inside and out," said Dr. Thomas Kay, the institute's practice president.
Both projects are expected to wrap construction in 2021.
