Groundbreaking planned for new Crown Point hotel

CROWN POINT — Construction will soon be underway at the new hotel along 109th Avenue in Crown Point.

At 11 a.m. July 15, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hampton Inn at Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue, near Interstate 65, according to a news release.

To attend the groundbreaking, those interested may access the Hampton Inn site by taking 113th Avenue to Delaware Parkway, then heading north to 109th Avenue, or by taking I-65 northbound or southbound to 109th Avenue, then heading west to Delaware Parkway.

Those detours are necessary because 109th Avenue remains closed west of I-65 between Broadway and Smith Ditch and east of I-65 between I-65 and Iowa Street.

The project is being developed by Beacon Hill Development and Good Hospitality Services.

“With the development of another property, we are optimistic about the future growth of the hospitality industry,” said Jeff Good, president of Good Hospitality Services. “Not only are we developing this hotel, but we will also manage it. We are looking forward to its opening in August of 2021.”