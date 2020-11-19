Group arrested in central Indiana pursuit includes south suburban man, Chicago teen

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Three people are accused leading state troopers on a chase through west central Indiana in a stolen car with suspected drugs and counterfeit money inside, Indiana State Police said.
The driver, 22-year-old Tyrone Burns, of Harvey, and two passengers — 18-year-old Tyrese Hill, of Chicago, and 19-year-old Heaven Johnson, of Indianapolis, were arrested late Monday after a pursuit that spanned several counties.
Burns was wanted on active warrants out of Cook County on burglary and escape charges, police said.
A chase began about 7:15 p.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 65 between Ind. 26 East and Ind. 25 East, near Lafayette, after police attempted to stop Burns on a suspected speeding violation.
A trooper noticed Burns speeding in 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and tried to stop him, but he continued to speed away, prompting the pursuit, police allege.
Burns continued driving southbound toward Ind. 47 in Boone County, where a Thorntown police officer set a tire deflation device. Burns drove into a median and made a U-turn to avoid the device, then continued on I-65 northbound, police said.
Meanwhile, troopers set another tire deflation device at the 153 mile marker. Burns drove over the device, causing the car's front left tire to deflate. He then slowed to a stop on the right shoulder near Ind. 28.
One passenger got out of the car and fled on foot but was quickly arrested. Burns and the other passenger were taken into custody directly from the car, police said.
Troopers found suspected marijuana, an unknown white substance and $780 in counterfeit bills inside the car, which was reported stolen out of Crestwood, Illinois, police said.
All three men were transported to Clinton County Jail in Frankfort, police said.
Burns is charged with felony counts of possession of auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, court records show.
Hill is charged with felony possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
Johnson is charged with counterfeiting and possession of marijuana.
