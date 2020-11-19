Group arrested in central Indiana pursuit includes south suburban man, Chicago teen

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Three people are accused leading state troopers on a chase through west central Indiana in a stolen car with suspected drugs and counterfeit money inside, Indiana State Police said.

The driver, 22-year-old Tyrone Burns, of Harvey, and two passengers — 18-year-old Tyrese Hill, of Chicago, and 19-year-old Heaven Johnson, of Indianapolis, were arrested late Monday after a pursuit that spanned several counties.

Burns was wanted on active warrants out of Cook County on burglary and escape charges, police said.

A chase began about 7:15 p.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 65 between Ind. 26 East and Ind. 25 East, near Lafayette, after police attempted to stop Burns on a suspected speeding violation.

A trooper noticed Burns speeding in 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and tried to stop him, but he continued to speed away, prompting the pursuit, police allege.

Burns continued driving southbound toward Ind. 47 in Boone County, where a Thorntown police officer set a tire deflation device. Burns drove into a median and made a U-turn to avoid the device, then continued on I-65 northbound, police said.