Group home for recovering drug users sues Crown Point to prevent facility closure

As many as eight Pinnacle patients have been living in the home as well as Pinnacle staff overseeing their treatment.

The proximity of the home to otherwise single-family residences has been stirring controversy among Waterside Crossing residents since this spring when the city first objected to the group home’s operation.

More than 100 residents from the subdivision attended an Aug. 18 meeting with city officials to question its legitimacy.

The city alleges in its state court suit the home violates its residential zoning district, which does not permit multi-family dwellings.

But Pinnacle alleges federal fair housing regulations guarantee their the rights of their patients to live in Waterside and trumps municipal residential zoning restrictions.

Pinnacle alleges its residents aren’t a nuisance to the city.

It states they sleep in house’s bedrooms, share for cooking, eating, watching television “and otherwise live their lives in the house just as anyone else in the surrounding neighborhood.”