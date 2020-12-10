Group of 3 wanted in armed robbery at convenience store, police say

GARY — Police are searching for a group of people suspected of displaying a weapon before taking off with goods and money they allegedly stole from a convenience store Tuesday.
Officers responded about noon to the store, in the 1900 block of Harrison Street, where they spoke with a worker who said three people robbed the store, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The worker told police one of the suspects held a door open while the other two took items from the store shelves.
One of them tried to enter a door to the cashier area, but it was locked, so the suspects approached the counter, displayed a weapon and demanded money, the worker reported.
The worker said he or she gave the suspects and undisclosed amount of money, and they fled the area. The worker gave the following descriptions of the suspects, Westerfield said:
- A slim black male about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants;
- A slender black male about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants;
- A black male wearing a black coat and a gray Under Armour sweatshirt with white lettering.
The worker told police all three suspects were wearing face coverings, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
